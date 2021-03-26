1 hour ago

The Chairman of the Governance Council of National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, has described the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) movement in Ghana as a threat to national security.

Speaking at a National Prayer Rally on LGBTQI+ organised by the various ecumenical bodies in Ghana in collaboration with the Coalition at the Burma Camp Worship Centre auditorium of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah stated: “The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Right and Family Values is very resolute in our stance against the practices of the LGBTQI+ movement.

“The Coalition, which includes Christians, Muslims, Parent-Teachers Association, Scripture Union, and Traditional leaders, feel that Ghana cannot and must not allow this movement to gain roots in our socio-cultural life to destroy our children, our youth, the future of our nation, and as such our very existence.

“We, therefore, call on all meaningful Ghanaians especially our policymakers, security agencies, and our parliamentarians to see the activities of the LGBTQI+ movement in Ghana as a national security threat. We call for non-ambiguous legislation on the movement to prevent anyone or a group with such ambitions from hoping to operate in our country in the near future,” he said.

According to the Pentecost News report, the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost urged parents and guardians to rise to stand against the activities of the movement.

He stated that “Our traditional leaders, chiefs, and queens, who are the custodians of our culture and traditions must not take this issue lightly.”

The Apostle added that “We call on all concerned Ghanaians to rise to defend and protect our cultural values which have come under attack by the activities of this movement.”

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah revealed that there is enough evidence to show that the activities of the LGBTQI+ movement have impacted negatively many youths in countries where they operate, saying that the lives of the youths who are future leaders of those countries are being destroyed.

“The Gay Lesbian Medical Association (GLMA) website describes some detrimental effects associated with same-sex sexual practices, such as higher rate of HIV/AIDS, substance abuse, depression/anxiety, hepatitis, other sexually transmitted illnesses such as anal papilloma/HPV, gonorrhoea, syphilis, and chlamydia, certain cancers, alcohol abuse, tobacco use, and eating disorders. We learn from people and countries’ success stories, but not destructive stories,” he stated.

He however expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for declaring that his administration will not allow the legalisation of same-sex marriages in our country. “His declaration consequently led to the closing down of their offices. We are grateful to him. We wish, however, to put this forward. We advocate that Ghana’s stand on the LGBTQI+ will be legislated clearly without any ambiguity,” he stressed.