The Coalition of Muslim Professionals and Business Associates has thrown its weight behind the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill to criminalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) activities in the country.

Describing those activities as reprehensible, the group commended the Members of Parliament (MPs) who had initiated the bill.

Islamic doctrine

In a statement issued yesterday, the group added its voice to the debate on homosexuality, and made reference to the Quran, saying Allah completely prohibited the act and punished severely individuals or nations that allowed such practices to thrive.

It quoted Quran 4:16: "And as for the two of you men who are guilty of lewdness, punish them..."

It again quoted Quran 11:83: “When our (Allah's) command came, we turned the city (Sodom) upside down and rained layers upon layers of clay on it."

Furthermore, it made reference to Quran 7:84: "And we let rain fall on them. Look how that was the end of the wrongdoers."

Impact on businesses

The statement, signed by the convener of the group, Mr Bashir Mohammed Mahfuz, added, “As young businessmen and successful professionals, the clarity of an impending doom or disaster on our generation and businesses due to this evil and satanic sexual preference and practice of a few is not lost on us,” it said.

The group was certain that the passage of the bill would allow the current generation to continue with their normal businesses and other activities for the economic advancement of not only themselves but also their families and the country, without inviting the anger of Allah.

Scientific proof

Additionally, it said scientific proof linking sodomy to the spread of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases constituted another reason the association supported the bill.

“More so, the aim of the coalition is to guard against exposing the already vulnerable Zongo communities to a greater risk to avoid eroding the gains made so far in such areas.

“On the basis of the above, we unequivocally state our support for the Private Members' Bill sponsored by some MPs to criminalise LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana.

“We further commend the courage, professionalism and sustained strength of Mr Samuel Nartey George and all those who have worked effortlessly on this bill. Together, we shall win,” it said.

Background

Eight MPs have submitted a private bill to push for the criminalisation of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.

This has ignited public debate on the subject, with many religious organisations throwing their weight behind the bill.

