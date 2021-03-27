3 hours ago

The National Ramadan Conference has called on authorities to come out with strict measures to fight the upsurge of activities of the LGBTQI+ communities, labeling their activities as an "abomination" in Islam.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 27th National Ramadan Conference in Sunyani in the Bono Region last Friday.

At the sub-committee, the Conference secretary, Ghazali Yakun called for a strong condemnation of the activities of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, and Transgender (LGBT).

He said such acts should be stamped out of the system, as Muslims frown against it.

"We Muslims in Ghana vehemently condemn the act and seriously frown against it since this is against the norms of natural course of mind and bodily sexual gratification."

They urged the youth to desist from the act and in turn urged authorities to help with measures to rid the country of the 'abomination'.

Meanwhile, the conference urged the Muslim communities to do their part to ensure the upcoming National Housing and Population Census becomes a success, calling on them to avail themselves for the exercise.

The conference said the exercise was meant to assist the central and local governments to plan how to provide educational, health, housing and other social services to the people.

The conference said participating in the census would enable the government to know the real statistics, thus it was important that everyone was counted to help in subsequent planning.

