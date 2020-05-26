4 hours ago

Black Star defender Rashid Sumaila has been named in Memolodi Sundowns' all time eleven in a list complied by former teammate Anthony Snoti Laffor.

Laffor, who is the Skipper of the Liberian national team, heaped praises on Sumaila, who played for the South African side between 2013 and 2015.

The 35-year-old who spoke in an interview with sports journalist in Liberia, also named himself in the squad, having joined Sundowns in 2012.

He named his best all-time XI for the Masandawana’s where he played as a winger with Sumaila pairing with Motjeka Madisha at Central Defence.

Rashid Sumaila joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013 from Kumasi Asante Kototko where he won the 2013-2014 Absa Premiership with most of the players mentioned by the Liberian national team skipper who was his team mate at the club.

Below is his all-time Sundowns best XI

Denis Onyango

Thabo Nthethe

Tebogo Langerman

Motjeka Madisha

Rashid Sumaila

Hlompho Kekana

Anthony Laffor

Bongani Zungu

Percy Tau

Keagan Dolly

Khama Billiat

Rashid Sumaila is currently with Al-Qadsia of Kuwait where he continues to make a name with several merits and fans favourite.