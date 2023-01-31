2 hours ago

Liberia’s President, George Weah, has announced that he is standing for re-election.

In his annual state of the nation address, Mr Weah said he would be calling on Liberians to renew for a second time the mandate they gave him six years ago.

Elections are scheduled for October.

Mr Weah has been accused of economic mismanagement during his time in office.

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on a number of senior Liberian officials over corruption allegations, including Mr Weah’s chief of staff.

Source: BBC