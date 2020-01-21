40 minutes ago

Head coach of Liberty Professionals David Ocloo has reportedly tendered in his resignation letter from his post as the club's trainer barely a month after taking over the job.

It remains unclear why the 35 year old is leaving his post as the club's coach after taking over from Reginald Asante who did not have the required coaching license.

David Reginald Asante who took the team through most of its pre-season preparations left his post after failing to meet the requisite coaching standards.

The young coach after five matches is yet to record a win for Liberty Professionals having drawn all of his first four matches before losing last Sunday to Accra Hearts of Oak at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park his first ever defeat this season.

He has in the past coached at Maranatha FC in Togo and defunct Wa All Stars .