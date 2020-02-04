3 hours ago

Liberty Professionals goalie Ganiwu Shaibu was stretched off in the second half of their match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The goalkeeper clashed with Asante Kotoko goal scorer William Opoku Mensah deep late into the game and had to be carried off on a stretcher and immediately rushed in an ambulance to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for a suspected case of concussion.

The goalkeeper was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and traveled back to Accra with the team (Liberty) Monday.

Ganiwu Shaibu was in very good form repelling everything thrown at him by the Asante Kotoko attack until late in the game when substitute Opoku Mensah scored from a header.

He has however to stay out of action for the next fortnight as he recovers fully from the injury suffered.

“Doctors have advised me to stay out for two weeks in order for me to recovery fully for the subsequent matches ahead.” he told Accra based Angel Fm.