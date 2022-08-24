1 hour ago

Liberty Professionals beat 1996 Samartex FC 1-0 in the semifinals of the Division One League Super Cup at the Kyebi Astro Turf on Wednesday. The only goal of the match was scored by Nana Kwame Oppong in the 71st minute to win the contest for Liberty Professionals.

The Scientific Soccer lads went into the match buoyed by a magnificent performance following an unbeaten run in the Groups. Liberty Professionals accumulated 5 points to qualify for the semifinals having won one and drawn two in the Group stage.

After a barren first half Liberty Professionals looked dangerous on the offensive and troubled the defence of Samartex FC. Junior Prince Boateng had a good chance to give them the lead but Larry Sumiali got the better of the two and defended well for 1996 Samartex FC.

Isaac Afful was beautifully put through by Franck Agyei but the attacker fired away – much to the relief of Liberty Professionals.

With 8 minutes of play remaining, William Oduro nearly added the second goal for Liberty Professionals but the attacker missed the opportunity as Liberty Professionals held on to progress to the final.

The Dansoman giants will play the winner of the match between Tamale City and Nsoatreman FC on Friday, August 26, 2022.