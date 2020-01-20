1 hour ago

Head coach of Liberty Professionals David Ocloo has stated that he is proud of his players display following their defeat against Hearts of Oak at the Carl Reindorf Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians came from behind to secure a vital away win from home against Liberty thanks to late goals from Benard Arthur and Kofi Kordzi.

Despite the defeat, Liberty boss David Ocloo revealed that he is proud of his players and will accept defeat as it is a part of the football game.

"I am proud of my boys and I liked the way they played today, you could see we controlled the larger part of the 90 minutes but this is football; you lose, you win, you draw but I am so proud of my boys", he stated.

Liberty will travel to Sogakope to face WAFA in the Match Week six of the Ghana Premier League, while Hearts of Oak will host Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.