Day One of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season ended on Monday with WAFA still the only side to have secured a win on the opening round of matches.
The week ended with both Liberty Professionals and Inter Allies drawing their home games against Bechem United and Dreams FC respectively.
George William Ansong gave Liberty Professionals an early lead in the 16th minute but Bechem United crept back into the game and fought for a point with Steven Owusu slotting in a 55th minute equalizer.
The second match of the day between Inter Allies and Dreams saw lots of action and delightful football from both sides yet the game failed to record any goal.
WAFA’s 4-3 win over King Faisal was the only game that recorded a win on the opening day with 7 games ending in draws.
The opening round of matches for the season saw a total of 23 goals scored.
The GPL returns next weekend with another round of exciting matches across the country.
Here is a quick round up of the results on Day One of the season:
GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH DAY 1 RESULTS
SATURDAY
FT ⏰ - Legon Cities 1-1 Brekum Chelsea
Jonah Attoquaye Stephen Amankona
NASCO Man of the Match : Elvis Opoku- Legon Cities
SUNDAY
FT ⏰- WAFA 4-3 King Faisal
Konadu Yiadom Kwame Peprah(2)
Godwin Agbevor Yakubu Wadudu
Daniel Lommotey (2)
NASCO Man of the Match- Amankwah Forson - WAFA
FT ⏰- Ashgold 2-2 Karela United
Appiah Mccarthy Diawiase Taylor
Hans Kwoffie Samuel Ofori
NASCO Man of the Match - Bashiru Umar - Karela United
FT⏰- Medeama 1-1 Great Olympics
Ali Quattara Micheal Yeboah
NASCO Man of the Match - Ebenezer Ackahbi - Medeama SC
FT ⏰- Ebusua Dwarfs 2-2 Elmina Sharks
Dennis Korsah Richard Mpong
Razak Issa Ishmael Harmon
NASCO Man of the Match- George Asamoah - Ebusua Dwarfs
FT⏰- Asante Kotoko 1:1 Eleven Wonders
Kwame Opoku Prince Okraku
NASCO Man of the Match - Salifu Ibrahim
MONDAY
FT⏰ - Liberty Professionals Vs Bechem United
George William Ansong Steven Owusu
NASCO Man of the Match: George William Ansong
FT⏰ - Inter Allies Vs Dreams FC
NASCO Man of the Match: Abdul Jalilu
Aduana Vs Accra Hearts of Oak - Postponed
