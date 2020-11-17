4 hours ago

Day One of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season ended on Monday with WAFA still the only side to have secured a win on the opening round of matches.

The week ended with both Liberty Professionals and Inter Allies drawing their home games against Bechem United and Dreams FC respectively.

George William Ansong gave Liberty Professionals an early lead in the 16th minute but Bechem United crept back into the game and fought for a point with Steven Owusu slotting in a 55th minute equalizer.

The second match of the day between Inter Allies and Dreams saw lots of action and delightful football from both sides yet the game failed to record any goal.

WAFA’s 4-3 win over King Faisal was the only game that recorded a win on the opening day with 7 games ending in draws.

The opening round of matches for the season saw a total of 23 goals scored.

The GPL returns next weekend with another round of exciting matches across the country.

Here is a quick round up of the results on Day One of the season:

GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH DAY 1 RESULTS

SATURDAY

FT ⏰ - Legon Cities 1-1 Brekum Chelsea

Jonah Attoquaye Stephen Amankona

NASCO Man of the Match : Elvis Opoku- Legon Cities

SUNDAY

FT ⏰- WAFA 4-3 King Faisal

Konadu Yiadom Kwame Peprah(2)

Godwin Agbevor Yakubu Wadudu

Daniel Lommotey (2)

NASCO Man of the Match- Amankwah Forson - WAFA

FT ⏰- Ashgold 2-2 Karela United

Appiah Mccarthy Diawiase Taylor

Hans Kwoffie Samuel Ofori

NASCO Man of the Match - Bashiru Umar - Karela United

FT⏰- Medeama 1-1 Great Olympics

Ali Quattara Micheal Yeboah

NASCO Man of the Match - Ebenezer Ackahbi - Medeama SC

FT ⏰- Ebusua Dwarfs 2-2 Elmina Sharks

Dennis Korsah Richard Mpong

Razak Issa Ishmael Harmon

NASCO Man of the Match- George Asamoah - Ebusua Dwarfs

FT⏰- Asante Kotoko 1:1 Eleven Wonders

Kwame Opoku Prince Okraku

NASCO Man of the Match - Salifu Ibrahim

MONDAY

FT⏰ - Liberty Professionals Vs Bechem United

George William Ansong Steven Owusu

NASCO Man of the Match: George William Ansong

FT⏰ - Inter Allies Vs Dreams FC

NASCO Man of the Match: Abdul Jalilu

Aduana Vs Accra Hearts of Oak - Postponed