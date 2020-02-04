3 hours ago

Liberty Professionals have decided to take their Ghana Premier League match week 8 clash to the Theatre of Dreams, the home of their opponent Dreams FC.

The decision comes following the Dansoman based side's failure to re-aquire the license to continue using the Carl Reindorf Park facility after its revocation by the Ghana Football Association last month.

Although Liberty Professionals have done most of the required work at the Carl Reindorf Park, Ghanaguardian can Confirm that the club licensing board could not go for the inspection of the facility the assertain the level of work done.

That left the club with no option than to look for a different venue for their home tie against Dreams FC in midweek.

Many expected the Scientific Soccer Lads to join the list of teams playing their matches at the Accra sports stadium or even the Cape Coast Stadium.

But surprisingly, the club have opted for the Dawu park for the tie against Dreams FC.