The Premier League game between Liberty Professionals and Bechem United has been rescheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020.

This is because test results of Bechem United were not ready, consequently delaying their trip to Accra to honour the Match Day one fixture on Sunday.

Bechem United FC will therefore travel to Accra on Sunday and play the game on Monday.

The Scientific Soccer lads were billed to play the Hunters on Sunday, November 15, at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

All stakeholders have been duly informed of the postponement to tomorrow.