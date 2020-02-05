1 hour ago

Birmingham Legion FC have announced the signing of Ghanaian Youngster, Rudolf Mensah, pending the finalization of a P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

The 18-year old completed the move to the USL club from Ghanaian top flight side Liberty Professionals on Tuesday.

“We are excited to add Rudolf and Ford to our roster,” said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps.

“Rudolf is a dynamic young attacking player with game-changing speed", he added.

Mensah, 18, previously played for Ghanaian Premier League club Liberty Professionals FC, and in the club’s three matches so far this season made two appearances and scored one goal.

He joins Neco Brett, Anderson Asiedu, Prosper Kasim, and Razak Cromwell in filling one of Legion FC’s seven international roster slots.

Heaps and Head Coach Tom Soehn returned to Ghana in November to scout Mensah in person.

Legion FC players Kasim and Cromwell were both signed after Heaps and Soehn scouted them in Greater Accra, Ghana in prior seasons.