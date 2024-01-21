Mutaz Ibrahim from Libya has been appointed as centre referee for the Africa Cup of Nations group B game between Mozambique and Ghana.
The 33-year old will be assisted by Djibril Camara from Senegal (Assistant I), Abbes Akram Zerhouni from Algeria (Assistant II) and Samuel Uwinkunda from Rwanda (Fourth Official).
Other officials for the game include:
Dimbiniaina Andriatianarivelo - Assistant Referee – Madagascar
Yameogo Koudougou David – Match Commissioner -Burkina Faso
Yahya Hadqa - Referee Assessor - Morocco
Mustapha Slaoui - General Coordinator - Morocco
Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco
Belhassen Malouche - Technical Study Group - Tunisia
Kenza Baghdadli - Commercial Officer - Morocco
Ibrahima Tanou Diallo - Media Officer - Guinea
Abdel Malik Aboubakari Kio Koudize - Media Officer - Niger
Honorine Emerentienne Eyong Onana - Security Officer - Cameroon
Mahmoud Taher - Security Officer - Egypt
Lahlou Benbraham - Video Assistant Referee - Algeria
Salima Rhadia Mukansanga - Assistant VAR - Rwanda
Yasser Hosny Ahmed Abdelrahman - Doping Control - Egypt
Frederick Acheampong - Assistant General Coordinator -Ghana
Alioune Massa Diarra - Assistant General Coordinator – Mauritania
The final group B clash is scheduled for Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe at 20:00Hrs on Monday, January 22, 2024.
