Elmabrouk Muhammed, a referee hailing from Libya, has been appointed to officiate the crucial last group stage match between Guinea and Ghana in the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Assisting Muhammed will be Wael Hannachi from Tunisia and Youssef Mohamed Mahmoud from Mauritania as assistant referees.

Gamouh Youcef has been designated as the fourth official for the match, while Bouhtane Said from Comoros will fulfill the role of Match Commissioner.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to commence at 9pm local time (8pm GMT) at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

The appointment of a qualified and experienced referee from Libya underscores the importance of fair play and officiating standards in this crucial match of the tournament.