FIFA has appointed Libyan referee Ahmed Abdulrazg as the center referee for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Matchday 4 Group I qualifier between Ghana and the Central African Republic.

Abdulrazg will be supported by fellow compatriots Mohammed Basim as Assistant I, Al Jahawe Wahed as Assistant II, and Huraywidah Abdulwahid as the Fourth Referee.

Morocco's Hadqa Yahya has been designated as the Referee Assessor to ensure the match's fairness and adherence to regulations, while Sierra Leone's Holland-Cole Kasho Joseph will serve as the Match Commissioner, overseeing logistical aspects.

The highly anticipated match between Ghana and the Central African Republic is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, June 10, 2024, with a kick-off time of 19:00 Hrs.

Both teams are seeking vital points in Group I, with Ghana currently occupying the 4th position with 3 points, while the Central African Republic trails closely behind in 5th place with 1 point, making this clash a crucial fixture for both sides.

Ghana's Black Stars aim to secure a much-needed victory on home turf after a mixed start to their Group I campaign, having secured a win against Madagascar but suffering a defeat against Comoros.

With Abdulrazg and his officiating team at the helm, football fans can expect an exciting and fair contest as both teams battle for crucial points in their quest for World Cup qualification.