2 hours ago

Ex-President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has expressed morbid fears over the interventions and techniques adopted by President Akufo-Addo to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Mahama, having a digital conversation with Ghanaians on Thursday, April 23, 2020, questioned the credibility of the data that informs the President's decisions.

Delivering his 7th update on the COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo made Ghanaians aware that his government has engaged health experts and other relevant stakeholders, and gathered adequate data which has helped them to understand the behaviour of the virus and how to guard against mass transmissions.

He lifted the 3-week partial lockdown in the country following his consultation with relevant State authorities but cautioned Ghanaians to keep obeying the health directives to stay safe.

The President's lift of the lockdown was however met with mixed feelings from the general public as the citizenry have been torn apart with one section commending him while the other slams him over fears that there might be a widespread of the virus in the nation.

Although health experts and government officials assessing the situation have sought to calm the nerves of Ghanaians, assuring them that efforts are being taken to curtail the spread of the virus; Mr. Mahama believes the President is relying on hope instead of his decisions being guided by science.

According to him, having hope is not the surest way to fight the pandemic and so called on the President to adopt pragmatic measures that reflect reality of the situation confronting Ghanaians in this COVID-19 era.

He suggested some ideas like the provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for health workers, enhancing education on the preventive protocols against COVID-19 and being transparent with Ghanaians by providing accurate data on the pandemic among others to the President as some of the basic ways to minimize the viral infections in the country.

''Using examples of countries that are seeing a decline in their case numbers, the sign shows that public awareness on prevention protocols, accurate data, widespread testing, effective contact tracing, isolation, treatment and care are the critical factors for succcess in overcoming COVID-19. Transparent and accurate data is critical if we're to achieve a better and deeper appreciation of the trajectory of this contagious disease in Ghana. Unfortunately, many health Professionals have begun to question the credibility of the data and the modules being used by our National COVID-19 Team. While it is the prerogative of the President to take the decisions that ensure our safety and protection, it is my hope that his decisions are guided by genuine concern for the health and safety of the people of Ghana, not any political or parochial considerations...As it is, we are currently relying on hope. Hope is good but science helps you to hope better'', he underscored.