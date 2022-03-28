47 minutes ago

There was no lights at the Moshood Abiola Stadium when Ghana was about to start their press conference against Nigeria ahead of Tuesday's fierce game.

It is no news that there was no lights in Nigeria as to most citizens getting stable power for a sustained period was a luxury they barely enjoy.

But as most Ghanaians have been trolling their Nigerian counterparts about their unstable power supply, Ghana go a first hand experience of the situation.

According to reports just before Ghana started their mandatory training at the venue of the match, lights went off but it came later as the team wrapped up their preparations.

And the power situation manifested again just as coach Otto Addo and Thomas Partey were due to meet the press.

Ghana drew 0-0 with the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria on Friday 25th March, 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The second leg clash will come off on Tuesday 29th March, 2022 at the 60,000 seater capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Ghana dominated the first leg but barely threatened Francis Uzoho in post for the Nigerians as just two shots from Kudus Mohammed and Fatawu Issahaku went at the Nigerian goalkeeper.

The Super Eagles despite not having the ball for long spells had two decent chances to have scored as Moses Simon went one on one with Ghana goalie Joojo Wollacot whiles Joe Aribo also had a good opportunity which he spurned.

Nigeria thought they had a penalty as Iddrisu Baba touched the ball whiles on the floor in the penalty box but checks with the Video Assistant Referee(VAR) proved that the Ghanaian midfielder was fouled by Kelechi Iheanacho as the first leg ended 0-0.

A lot is at stake in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday as the winner of the tie qualifies to the World Cup in Qatar.

The game will kick off at 17:00 GMT that is 5pm local Ghana time on Tuesday.