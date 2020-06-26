1 hour ago

Rafarazzi African Couture's uniqueness in the fashion design industry has been endorsed by many celebrities both in Ghana and abroad.

Raphael Mensah, Chief executive officer for the famous Rafarazzi African Couture has come out a product called backpack labeled Spaco.

Renowned kumawood actor cum musician Lil Win has bought one spaco bag for an amount of USD1,000 dollars to support the vision,mission and also as his part of endorsing made in Ghana products.

In an interview with Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' after the purchasing of the spaco bag he confirmed the news and promised to advertise the products from Rafarazzi African Couture.

"It is time to Celebrate and support our own this young guy Rafarazzi is doing well to place our motherland Ghana across the globe". Lil Win added.

"Everything about Rafarazzi African Couture is unique look at the nose masks designed by him, African prints,Waste bag called Ghanaba I will also appeal to the Minister for creative arts to support people with ideas like Rafarazzi".

Celebrities like Renowned Radio Presenter Abeiku Santana, Reggie Rockstone,Steel Pulse,Kofi Kinaata,Samini,His Excellency Giovanni Favilli(Italian Ambassador To Ghana),Kalybos,Alhaji Salamu Amadu(Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group) among others have endorsed the products made by Rafarazzi African Couture.