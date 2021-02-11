3 hours ago

Kumawood actor and singer Lil Win, known in private life as Kwadwo Nkansah, has waded into the saga of Funny Face’s arrest and brutalisation by the police.

As has been trending on social media, Funny Face was recently arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service over a matter which has not been made public yet.

A video, which popped up, showed how the popular comic actor was accosted by a number of policemen.

The video shows the policeman dragging the comic actor away from his Range Rover which was parked by the roadside.

While being dragged, Funny Face resisted and fell down in the process, but he was still dragged to the police pickup nearby.

Many have condemned the treatment meted out to Funny Face with Lil Win being the latest to join in.

In a post on his Instagram page, Lil Win shared screenshots of documents detailing how suspects should be arrested and treated.

Lil Win indicated that all humans are equal before God.

He also urged the Ghana Police Service to apologise to Funny Face while also calling for celebrities to be treated with respect.

“Before God we are all equally wise and equally foolish. The cry of equality pulls everyone down… So Help us God …#GHPoliceMustApologizeToFunnyFace #LetsTreatOurCelebritiesWithRespect,” he said.