Ghanaian actor and CEO of the Great Minds International School, Kwadwo Nkansah (LilWin) has expressed commitment to compliment the efforts of the Ghana Education Service towards creating an enabling environment to train more children in the Creative Arts sector.

The actor who has also been working to advance access to quality education through his school, Great Minds International School, made this known when he called on the Acting-Director General, Dr. Eric Nkansah in his office.

Mr. Kwadwo Nkansah was also happy to learn about some ongoing initiatives and projects executed by GES together with the Ministry of Education in supporting the creative sector and its education evidenced in the construction of the first creative arts Creative Arts Senior High School located in Kwadaso in the Ashanti region and scheduled to be operationalized soon.

The founder of the Great Minds International School who doubles as a philanthropist and donated thousands of DPS pens to students across the country was happy to learn that the Creative Arts SHS will harness and nurture young talents in drama, music, visual arts, literature, dance, film, film production, and sound engineering.

“Even though I did not have the opportunity to pursue higher education, it is a privilege to use my talents and resources to support the next generation of young talents for the benefit of our dear nation”.

The Creative Arts SHS adds to the construction of 20 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics(STEAM) Centres across the country, with the first completed and commissioned at the Accra High School.

Dr. Nkansah commended the actor for his foresight and significant work in the education sector and emphasized the readiness of GES to support him to do more in the education sector.

The Deputy Director-General in charge of Quality and Access, Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, congratulated the actor and school proprietor for the various roles he is playing in making education accessible to children in Ghana.