15 minutes ago

Former management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Kennedy says that supporters of the club should lower their lofty ambitions as the new Ghana Premier League season is about to begin.

The club has acquired lots of new young players whiles letting go of much of the old guard they deemed as dead wood.

According to the former management member and player of the club fans should have patience for the young team to gel, grow and the results will come.

He made this known in an interview with Kumasi based FOX FM after himself and some old players visited the team's training ground.

"Most of the players are new and some of them are young so they need time and that implies the supporters must also exercise patience for the players.

This is just the starting point and it should be a process.There may be a few of these young ones who may not live up to expectation but since they are young, they will perform to the standard expected with time."

"The supporters must exercise patience for the coaches too and I have the belief that, they will prosper." he said.