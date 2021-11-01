1 hour ago

Popular Messenger platform – WhatsApp has shared the list of smartphones both Android and iOS that won’t be able to use the messaging platform starting Monday, November 1.

The announcement means millions of people may no longer be able to use WhatsApp on their phones and this means you could lose access to messages, photos, and contacts. The users who have not backed their chats also risk of losing it when the company implements the change.

The messaging app, which is owned by Facebook, confirmed the development saying it is pulling support for some major smartphones. “The app will be blocked on phones that are not updated to a certain level as they will no longer be able to support the software,” reads part of the statement.

43 Android and iOS models will lose the ability to send messages and pictures or make video calls on WhatsApp from Monday 1 November. This may also include any phone with Android 4.0.4 or earlier installed or any iPhone with the iOS 9 software or earlier.

In case of Apple, the limit has been set at iOS 9 or lower. WhatsApp has also shared the list of smartphones which fall under this category and won’t be able to use the messaging platform from November 1.

Here is the list of these phones:

Apple: iPhone 6, iPhone 6s plus, iPhone SE

Android (based on phone manufacturer):

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Dual Optimus L5, Best L5 II, Optimus L5, Dual Best L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7, Dual Best L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact Optimus F3, Best L4 II, Best L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD, Optimus 4X HD and Optimus F3Q.

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2.

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Sony: Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S.

There are some other phones too from lesser-known brands, like Alcatel, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, and Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820 UMi X2, Run F1, THL W8 which will have to say goodbye to WhatsApp.

However if you update your smartphone to the latest version, you should be okay. Updating your phone to the latest OS can also help to keep you safe against security risks. In fact, the best way to ensure WhatsApp and other apps will continue to function is to always keep your phone software up to date.

To update your phone, you need to look in the general settings to download and install the upgrade.

It is ideal to have WiFi enabled when doing so unless you are ok with using your phone data, but if it is a large download then it could be costly.

If your phone is too old to update the software then you may want to think about upgrading to a newer model in order to continue to use the app.

Source: Dailyexpress