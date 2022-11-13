2 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has released a song that he calls the anthem for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 36-year-old former striker will not be in Qatar but is making his presence felt with a song for the Mundial.

Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea and familiar foes Uruguay.

The former Sunderland striker famed for hit songs like African girls, Odo Pa has thrown his weight behind Ghana with his song.

The song is a remix of Kiaani's Turn up which Gyan was featured on and it comes after their first song Ungrateful.

Asamoah Gyan was intent on going to the World Cup as a player but that was only a mirage as he has been inactive for the past two years.