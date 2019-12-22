46 minutes ago

Delegates, leaders and members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have converged at the Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra, for the annual Conference.

Gracing the conference is President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and heads of other parties including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Some NDC members at the conference

This year’s Conference and Rally is on the theme: ‘We have performed better – 4 more to do more’.

The day commenced with a Church service and would continue with resolutions and reports until after 2 pm. This would be followed by the rally at the forecourt of the Trade Fair Centre.

