Full Time in Obuasi!! Ashantigold 5 King Faisal 1

16'Isaac Opoku Agyemang 49' 2x, Yaw Anorl 39' 2x David Abagna Sadan, | 26' Kwame Peprah

Full Time in Dormaa!!Aduana Stars 2 Hearts 0

Yahaya Mohammed and Prince Acquah with the goals for Aduana Stars

Penalty kick wasted by Raddy Ovouka

Referee awards a penalty kick to Hearts of Oak as the Aduana players protest

90' 5 minutes added on

Richard Attah comes out to claim the ball after Aduana attack breaks down

GOOAAAAL! Yaw Anorl Ashgold 4 King Fasial 1

Robert Addo Sowah stops an Aduana Stars counter break

77' Aduana Stars 2 Hearts 0

Aduana Stars are employing every delay tactics available as it takes eternity for the balls to return when it goes out

Yahaya Mohammed down injured and is being attended to

Yellow Card shown to Hafiz Adams for delay in taking the corner kick

Flavio Congoza down injured as the Redcross men walk onto the pitch

Aduana Stars 2 Hearts of Oak 0

Second half underway as Aduana Stars scores the second goal

Half Time in Obuasi Ashgold 2 King Faisal 1

Penalty for King Faisal Kwame Peprah misses the penalty kick as he blazes over the bar! Ashgold 2-1 King Faisal 1

Half Time Aduana Stars 1 Hearts of Oak 0

44' Obeng Kojo Jnr wastes a good chance to equalize for Hearts.

It has been all Aduana Stars the last 15 minutes no wonder they have taken the lead

The Hearts of Oak players protest it was a freekick but the referee blows his whistle for a goal

Aduana Stars 1 Hearts 0

41'GOAAAAAAAAAAL Aduana Stars takes the lead through Yahaya Mohamed

38' A chance for Aduana Stars but Camara Gyamfi blazes the ball high and wide

36' Yahaya Mohammed behind the freekick but he wastes the ball

33 minutes Patrick Razak shoots feebly into the hands of goalkeeper Joseph Addo

Throw in for Hearts of Oak with Raddy Ovouka with the ball but Razak has been fouled at a vantage area

31 minutes at Dormaa its still Aduana 0 Hearts 0

GOAAAAAAAL Ashantigold retake the lead 2-1 David Abagna Sadan

In the other game King Faisal grabs the equalizer through Kwame Peprah after some good work 1-1

Freekick but Isaac Kwain hits the wall but Hearts of Oak blocks the rebound

A Chance for Hearts of Oak but Patrick Razak is fouled as the ref whistles play on

Isaac Kwain takes the freekick, Hearts clears with Patrick Razak leading the charge

OFFSIDE against Kojo Obeng Jnr

Samuel Bioh exchanges with Bright Agyei but Hearts clears

In Other Ghana Premier Legue game Ashantigold takes the lead

Ashgold-1 vs King Faisal-0

*Isaac Opoku Agyemang with the ⚽

A chance for Hearts of Oak after combination from Patrick Razak and Kojo Obeng Jnr but its a corner kick for Hearts

15' Hearts gets a freekick in their own half after a foul from Aduana

Freekick against Aduana Stars with Hearts making an incursion. What a save from Goalkeeper Joseph Addo from Raddy Ovouka's shot

OFFSIDE against Aduana's Charles Gyamfi Camara after a quick break

Throw in for Hearts

Joseph Addo effects the goal kick but its a free kick in favour of Hearts. Mohammed Alhassan takes it.

10 minutes played and its a free kick against Hearts of Oak .Isaac Kwain wastes the free kick. goal kick for Hearts

Scores Aduana 0 Hearts 0

Foul against Hearts of Oak in their own area just around the corner flag

Hearts of Oak on the move but its a throw in against Hearts

OFFSIDE Patrick Razak for Hearts

Aduana stars gets a free kick but Yahaya Mohammed is unable to connect.

