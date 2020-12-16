Full Time in Obuasi!! Ashantigold 5 King Faisal 1
16'Isaac Opoku Agyemang 49' 2x, Yaw Anorl 39' 2x David Abagna Sadan, | 26' Kwame Peprah
Full Time in Dormaa!!Aduana Stars 2 Hearts 0
Yahaya Mohammed and Prince Acquah with the goals for Aduana Stars
Penalty kick wasted by Raddy Ovouka
Referee awards a penalty kick to Hearts of Oak as the Aduana players protest
90' 5 minutes added on
Richard Attah comes out to claim the ball after Aduana attack breaks down
GOOAAAAL! Yaw Anorl Ashgold 4 King Fasial 1
Robert Addo Sowah stops an Aduana Stars counter break
77' Aduana Stars 2 Hearts 0
Aduana Stars are employing every delay tactics available as it takes eternity for the balls to return when it goes out
Yahaya Mohammed down injured and is being attended to
Yellow Card shown to Hafiz Adams for delay in taking the corner kick
Flavio Congoza down injured as the Redcross men walk onto the pitch
Aduana Stars 2 Hearts of Oak 0
Second half underway as Aduana Stars scores the second goal
Half Time in Obuasi Ashgold 2 King Faisal 1
Penalty for King Faisal Kwame Peprah misses the penalty kick as he blazes over the bar! Ashgold 2-1 King Faisal 1
Half Time Aduana Stars 1 Hearts of Oak 0
44' Obeng Kojo Jnr wastes a good chance to equalize for Hearts.
It has been all Aduana Stars the last 15 minutes no wonder they have taken the lead
The Hearts of Oak players protest it was a freekick but the referee blows his whistle for a goal
Aduana Stars 1 Hearts 0
41'GOAAAAAAAAAAL Aduana Stars takes the lead through Yahaya Mohamed
38' A chance for Aduana Stars but Camara Gyamfi blazes the ball high and wide
36' Yahaya Mohammed behind the freekick but he wastes the ball
33 minutes Patrick Razak shoots feebly into the hands of goalkeeper Joseph Addo
Throw in for Hearts of Oak with Raddy Ovouka with the ball but Razak has been fouled at a vantage area
31 minutes at Dormaa its still Aduana 0 Hearts 0
GOAAAAAAAL Ashantigold retake the lead 2-1 David Abagna Sadan
In the other game King Faisal grabs the equalizer through Kwame Peprah after some good work 1-1
Freekick but Isaac Kwain hits the wall but Hearts of Oak blocks the rebound
A Chance for Hearts of Oak but Patrick Razak is fouled as the ref whistles play on
Isaac Kwain takes the freekick, Hearts clears with Patrick Razak leading the charge
OFFSIDE against Kojo Obeng Jnr
Samuel Bioh exchanges with Bright Agyei but Hearts clears
In Other Ghana Premier Legue game Ashantigold takes the lead
Ashgold-1 vs King Faisal-0
*Isaac Opoku Agyemang with the ⚽
A chance for Hearts of Oak after combination from Patrick Razak and Kojo Obeng Jnr but its a corner kick for Hearts
15' Hearts gets a freekick in their own half after a foul from Aduana
Freekick against Aduana Stars with Hearts making an incursion. What a save from Goalkeeper Joseph Addo from Raddy Ovouka's shot
OFFSIDE against Aduana's Charles Gyamfi Camara after a quick break
Throw in for Hearts
Joseph Addo effects the goal kick but its a free kick in favour of Hearts. Mohammed Alhassan takes it.
10 minutes played and its a free kick against Hearts of Oak .Isaac Kwain wastes the free kick. goal kick for Hearts
Scores Aduana 0 Hearts 0
Foul against Hearts of Oak in their own area just around the corner flag
Hearts of Oak on the move but its a throw in against Hearts
OFFSIDE Patrick Razak for Hearts
Aduana stars gets a free kick but Yahaya Mohammed is unable to connect.
