Line ups for both teams out there is no Sogne Yacouba as reported on Saturday by this portal for Kotoko,his replacement id Guinean import Naby Keita.

In midfield there is Kwame Adom Frimpong and Mudasiru Salifu for Kotoko in their first encounter with Hearts of Oak.

For Hearts of Oak its the usual suspects at the back with Raddy Ovouka and Fatawu Moahammed at full back with Robert Addo and Mohammed Alhassan at center back.

With the midfield three of Frederick Ansah Botchway, Emmanuel Nettey and Benjamin Effutu in midfield.

New boy Bismark Afriyie replacES the injured Kwadwo Obeng Junior in the front three with Kofi Kordzi and Joseph Esso completi ng the Hearts set up.

STARTING LINE UPS:

GAME UNDERWAY:

1'Joseph Esso wins a freekick for Hearts of Oak after a foul

3'Joseph Esso with a glorious opportunity but blazes wide

4'Hearts causing Kotoko all manner of problems

Hearts of Oak is all over Kotoko with Emmanuel Nettey and Joseph Esso missing gilt edge opportunities.Hope they don't rue their chances later.

8'Hearts waste another good free kick .

Augustine Okrah deliver a brilliant free-kick and the on loan Medeama midfielder applied the finish

11' GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!! Asante Kotoko open the scores through Justice Blay.1 nil in favour of Kotoko

17'Raddy Ovouka wins Hearts of Oak's second corner but it has been wasted as Kwame Baah grabs the ball.

19'Goal kick in favour of Kotoko still 1 nil Kotoko

Mudasiru Salifu stealing the show with some terrific skills in the centre of the pitch.Mohammed Alhassan of Hearts is on the turf and requires treatment.

26'Raddy Ovouka send in a good cross but Kofi Kordzi headed wide

Kotoko set to make a change with Collins Ameyaw set to come in for Salifu Mudasiru who has picked up an injury.

29 Mudasiru Salifu OUT Collins Ameyaw IN Such a shame Salifu Mudasiru is leaving

Free kick for Hearts inside the Kotoko territory but Kwame Baah grabs the ball.Joseph Esso is down on the turf. Still 1 nil Kotoko

32'Kotoko win their second corner kick.Patrick Yeboah to effect it

33'Justice Blay gets his head to the ball but this time sends it wide

34' Hearts wins their third corner kick but referee awards a free kick after a foul in the box

Justice Blay's goal for the Kotoko lead

45' Patrick Yeboah of Kotoko shown a yellow card for a bad foul

Referee Eshun adds two minutes to the first half

It's halftime and Asante Kotoko leads with a lone goal

