3 hours ago

FT Kotoko 0 Hearts 0

90+3

88' 0-0

SAVE!! Razak Abalora saves the Hearts penalty from Isaac Mensah

Patrick Razak fouled in the Kotoko penalty box and a penalty has been awarded to Hearts of Oak

Frederick Ansah Botchway wastes a very good free kick

70' Its a ding dong battle but none of the teams have been able to score

Patrick Razak with a good chance but blazes wide

Second half underway

45' It ends barren with Hearts of Oak the better of the two sides and should have done better with the numerous chances that came their way

45 mins is up 2minutes added on

34' A combination play from Latif Anabila, Gama and Emmanuel Sarkodie results in Kotoko missing an absolute chance

27' Moro Ibrahim blazes wide a good free kick for Kotoko

21' Its been all Accra Hearts of Oak as a dangerous cross from Fatawu Mohammed is headed wide by Kojo Obeng Jnr.

16' Dangerous free kick for Hearts after Abdul Ganiu foul on Patrick Razak but its cleared by the Kotoko defence

10' Kojo Obeng Jnr misses another glorious chance for Hearts after being gifted the ball in the Kotoko penalty box

6' Patrick Razak misses an absolute sitter when one on one with Kotoko goalie Razak Abalora as he could only hit the goal post

1'Kwame Opoku misses a penalty for Kotoko as Richard Attah stretches to parry wide and injures himself in the process.