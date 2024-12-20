2 hours ago

The Carabao Cup semi-finals have been set, with defending champions Liverpool drawn against Tottenham Hotspur, while Arsenal will take on Newcastle United.

Liverpool, the competition's most successful club with 10 titles, will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first leg, with the return leg to be held at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will host Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium before heading to St James’ Park for the decisive second leg.

This draw raises the intriguing prospect of a historic north London derby in the final.

Arsenal and Tottenham have never met in a domestic cup final, though they have faced each other four times at the semi-final stage of the League Cup, in 1968, 1987, 2007, and 2008.

The first legs of the semi-finals are scheduled for the week commencing January 6, 2025, with the second legs taking place in the week beginning February 3.

The competition will culminate at Wembley Stadium on March 16.