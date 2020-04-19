2 hours ago

Even two years and four club stations later, he is not completely gone!

Kevin-Prince Boateng (33) led Eintracht to the 2018 cup win and was a fan favorite. Now he is 33 years and plays at Besiktas Istanbul - but with his heart he is still in Frankfurt.

Besiktas colleague Loris Karius (26) now reveals this in BILD. The ex-Mainz goalkeeper: “Of course we also talked about it. He played really well there. He's still hanging around a bit, he hasn't forgotten that. As he told me, it was a mega time for him! "

Since his departure, he has kept in touch with club employees and players, among the current ones especially Timmy Chandler and Marco Russ. He also always had a close relationship with Fredi Bobic, director of sports.

Just like him, Karius, who was in the Champions League final with Liverpool in 2018, appreciates his character: “An absolutely nice guy. You can chat with him about special things. It fits well between us. "

For Besiktas, Boateng made two goals in six games - then came the coronavirus induced break.

With wife Melissa and son Maddox (6), he was last stuck in an Istanbul hotel for weeks, they spent the time there with funny activities: a staged press conference, family line-up for the Champions League anthem followed by a hotel room kick, dances.

Now the three of them have flown to their chosen home city of Milan by private jet.

Boateng: "I'm fine. I train, do crazy things, make jokes. But there are also days when I almost go crazy and don't want to talk to anyone. With everything negative, there is always something positive. You have a lot of time to think about important things. "