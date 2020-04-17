1 hour ago

Thomas Partey is a player in demand as he is been courted by a lot of teams in the English Premier League and Italy but it appears the EPL is intent on snapping up the Athletico Madrid.

Arsenal have penciled the Ghanaian as a key component of the new look team Mikel Arteta wants to establish at the club.

Reports even suggests that the Ghanaian midfielder has been the subject of a £43.5m bid from Arsenal who urgently need to beef up their midfield.

Partey was very integral for Athletico Madrid when they eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League in the two legs.

It is being reported by Don Balon that Liverpool have joined the chase for the player having initiated talks with the player's camp.

What makes the Ghanaian player attractive is his relatively modest release clause of 50million euros which English clubs can easily afford.

The Ghanaian has a contract until 2023 but the Rojiblancos have started talks to extend his contract and double his release clause which looks relatively modest.