3 hours ago

The two leading political parties in Ghana, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), are holding their final rallies today, Thursday, December 5.

The rallies are in preparation for the nation’s crucial elections on Saturday, December 7, which will determine the next president and parliament.

With high stakes, both parties are making a last-minute push to win over undecided voters and energize their supporters.The NPP’s rally is underway at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra, led by flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and joined by notable party figures, urging Ghanaians to vote for continuity and keep the NPP in power.At the Zurak Park in Madina, Accra, the NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama, accompanied by key members of his party, is delivering a passionate message to rally the faithful, appealing for their mandate to return to power.

Watch the livestream below.

Source: Myjoyonline.com