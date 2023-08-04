2 hours ago

A close source to the family of the wife of the late Rev. Anthony Boakye has exclusively told GhanaWeb that the funeral is currently underway at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The relative of Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye told GhanaWeb over the phone that this became possible after the other parties involved in the matter, fell on the powers of very highly-placed people in the government to retrieve the body of the late priest from the Transitions Funeral Home on the night of Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The source added that this development has further saddened the widow, who he added, has been traumatised in the last few months since her husband fell sick, all through to when he died in February and the activities that have been undertaken thereafter.

Earlier, GhanaWeb had reported on how Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye had secured two injunctions: a limited and an interlocutory injunction, on the funeral.

This followed the refusal of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, the church her late husband founded, for her to attend the funeral.

The church, with the support of the family head of the late pastor, had also barred her from showing up at the funeral grounds.

GhanaWeb will keep you updated on the latest developments on this issue.

A photo from the funeral ground shared by Alex Akwasi Acheampong on Facebook