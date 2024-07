4 hours ago

The case of the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who has been accused of causing financial loss to the state in the procurement of 200 ambulances when he was Deputy Finance Minister, continues today, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The state prosecutor, led by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, is cross-examining the third accused in the case, businessman Richard Jakpa.

Watch the livestream of the court proceedings: