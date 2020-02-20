10 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is today, addressing his final state of the nation's address for his first term in office.

President Akufo-Addo came to power on January 7, 2017 and has presented the state of the nation's address three times since his swearing in.

Several subjects including the galamsey menace, the falling cedi, security corruption, education and others are expected to be addressed by the President.

Already, there are several security officials in parliament, and checks have already been done.

The address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which states: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the nation.”

Join this livestream to get all updates about the event: