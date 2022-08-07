1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed has fired a cryptic shot at his coach at Ajax Alfred Schreuder after he was benched for the Eredivisie opening game against Fortuna Sittard.

Kudus was left steaming on the bench and was only introduced in the first minute of five minute added time after the 90 minutes in place of Steve Bergwijn.

New Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has been effusive about the talents of Ghanaian youngster Kudus Mohammed during pre-season training but left him on the bench for the season opener.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian midfielder scored in three consecutive matches this season in pre-season and also scored for Ajax in their 5-3 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the John Cruyff Shield.

An obviously angry Kudus Mohammed posted a cryptic message on his Twitter handle to Ajax.

"+3 pts. New season, Big ENERGY & same #kudusdream “Sometimes people dey act like you don't put in that pain. So you for remind them who they playing with. Tired of being humble my cookie is starting to crumble. Ten toes, ten toes, never flinch, never fold. Drama"

The player was bought by the Dutch giants from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland two seasons ago but injuries have curtailed his involvement with the Ajax first team.

He has been fit all through out pre-season and was expected to play a key role for Ajax this season.