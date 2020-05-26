1 hour ago

This time it has nothing to do with judgement debt but Asante Kotoko are being dragged for some monies they owe for the signing of left back Imoro Ibrahim.

Owner of Thunder FC, Alhaji Nash who also doubles as the intermediary for Kotoko player Imoro Ibrahim has accused Kumasi Asante Kotoko on reneging on their promise to pay him the players transfer fee and signing on fee amounting to GHC80,000.

According to Alhaji Nash, he is owed GHC60,000 which is the transfer fee for the player and GHC 20,o00 which is the player's signing on fee.

He has threatened to drag the Kumasi based club to court should they refuse to pay him what is due.

The Thunder FC owner claims the two parties agreed on a payment plan with Kotoko to pay the transfer fee of GHC60,000 during the first round of the league and will add the GHC20,000 which would be played in the second round but the porcupine warriors have failed to honour it.

“We have written to Kotoko demanding the Ghc80,000 cedis transfer fee of Imoro Ibrahim, we have given them 10 days or report them to FIFA through GFA. We have received nothing since they signed the player and they have failed to answer my calls." Alhaji Nash told Oyerepa FM

”Kotoko gave the player (Imoro) GHc10,000 out of the yearly GHc 40,000 he should be getting, which the player rejected. He was signed for 4years at GHc40.000 yearly and has received nothing till date”

According to Alhaji Nash, management of the club paid GHC35,000 into his account but he returned the money as it breached their initial agreement.

To add insult to injury, Alhaji Nash claims General Manager of the club, Nana Coker no longer picks his calls.

The defender joined Kotoko as a free agent at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season and has been exceptional for the club making 11 appearances.