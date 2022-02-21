4 hours ago

The Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games (LOC) has announced the various sporting disciplines to participate in the August 2023 event.

This occurred after Heads of federations were required to justify why their disciplines should be included in the Pan-African Games.

The list of 25 disciplines was announced during the closing session of the First Joint Technical Meeting with the LOC, the TCAG, and the AUSC which was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, February 18, 2022.

After the end of the session, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Dwumfour Williams, a member of the LOC, announced the list of sporting disciplines to participate in the Games.

Below is the list

ATHLETICS

2. ARM WRESTLING

3. BADMINTON

4. BASKETBALL

5. BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6. BOXING

7. CHESS

8. CRICKET – Conditional

9. CYCLING

10. FENCING

11. FIELD HOCKEY

12. FOOTBALL

13. HANDBALL

14. JUDO

15. KARATE-DO

16. NETBALL

17. RUGBY

18. SQUASH

19. SWIMMING

20. TABLE TENNIS

21. TAEKWONDO

22. TENNIS

23. VOLLEYBALL

24. WEIGHTLIFTING

25. TEQBALL( Just for demonstration)

By: Clement Osei Aboagye/Oman FM