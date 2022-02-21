The Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games (LOC) has announced the various sporting disciplines to participate in the August 2023 event.
This occurred after Heads of federations were required to justify why their disciplines should be included in the Pan-African Games.
The list of 25 disciplines was announced during the closing session of the First Joint Technical Meeting with the LOC, the TCAG, and the AUSC which was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, February 18, 2022.
After the end of the session, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Dwumfour Williams, a member of the LOC, announced the list of sporting disciplines to participate in the Games.
Below is the list
ATHLETICS
2. ARM WRESTLING
3. BADMINTON
4. BASKETBALL
5. BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6. BOXING
7. CHESS
8. CRICKET – Conditional
9. CYCLING
10. FENCING
11. FIELD HOCKEY
12. FOOTBALL
13. HANDBALL
14. JUDO
15. KARATE-DO
16. NETBALL
17. RUGBY
18. SQUASH
19. SWIMMING
20. TABLE TENNIS
21. TAEKWONDO
22. TENNIS
23. VOLLEYBALL
24. WEIGHTLIFTING
25. TEQBALL( Just for demonstration)
By: Clement Osei Aboagye/Oman FM
