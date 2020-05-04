1 hour ago

Settle Ghana, a non-governmental organisation that defends the rights of indigenous people irrespective of their tribe, religion, race or political orientation and also championing the dreams, hopes and aspirations of Indigenous People of Ghana to live a fair and a dignified life has bemoaned the exclusion of indigenous languages in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking to the media in Damongo, capital of the Savannah Regional, the Director of Settle Ghana, Mr Abu Karimu expressed much concern about how government has neglected indigenous persons in terms of logistics to help fight the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Mr Karimu said Settle Ghana in their own way has produced and disseminated audios on the Coronavirus to some indigenous people across the country.

He further stated that it is the constitutional right of indigenous persons to be informed in their native language that they speak and understand about the Coronavirus that is globally killing people on a daily basis.

Source: nkilgifmonline