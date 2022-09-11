4 hours ago

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng has urged local players to compete whenever they are handed call-ups to the Black Stars.

He says that they must realize that they are good enough that is why they have been invited to the national team.

Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is the only local player that has been handed an invitation to play for the Black Stars in the upcoming friendly matches.

Players who play in the domestic league have rarely been considered when it comes to national team call-ups and those who are called up are barely handed any game time.

Augustine Okrah was handed a call up in June but was dropped for the Kirin Cup but later was invited which he snubbed the invitation.

But assistant coach of the Black Stars says that local players must have the confidence that they can compete in the national team.

"Afriyie Barnieh has been with us, Dennis Korsah has been with us a couple of times... for them it's about trying to make amends," he started.

"I said in my interview last week that when they are coming to the Black Stars they're not coming to make the numbers. They're coming to impress and take the shirt and we try to give the local player an extra confidence and believe that they are good enough otherwise they wouldn't be with us,"

"I understand that the gaps can be big because you've players playing in the [English] Premier League you've Thomas Partey, you've players at Ajax, Strasbourg so, you know we've some big players yet I think if you're a local player and you come to the Black Stars you should have no fear.

"We're scouting and we know we've done our homework and we've seen talents and we believe that you can do it so come and show your best and try to take the shirt," he added.