1 hour ago

The Mampong Akwapim Apesemakahene in the Eastern Region, Nana Yirenkyi I, has called on the National Security operatives to investigate and locate the office premises of the gay community in the country.

He urged them to ensure that the offices are closed and those practising such abominable act are brought to book.

In an interview, Nana Yirenkyi I averred that Ghana as a country must not entertain gayism since it is evil and against all the societal norms of Ghanaians.

He also dared the gay community to come to Akwiapim and establish their office; whilst calling on pastors, imams politicians, chiefs and opinion leaders in society to speak against the act.

“Any day I will see them in Akwapim, I will organize our people to beat them,” he said.