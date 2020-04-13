2 hours ago

A teenage girl in California killed herself after she reportedly struggled to cope with the state's stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Jo’Vianni Smith, 15, of Stockton, was found dead inside her home after she hanged herself last week.

A coach at Jo’Vianni's school, Bear Creek High School, told Recordnet that 'the cause of death reportedly was due to the stresses and pressures from coping with the self-isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.'

Her mother, Danielle Hunt, is devastated.