The Founder of the United Front Party(UFP) Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng has accused President Akufo-Addo of causing financial loss to the state for imposing a three-week “needless” lockdown on Accra and Kumasi following the outbreak of Coronavirus(COVID-19) in Ghana.

According to him, the lockdown which he insists was completely unnecessary denied hardworking Ghanaians the opportunity to work for the state to generate revenue.

President Akufo-Addo effective 1:00 am on Monday, April, 20, 2020, lifted a three-week partial Lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema areas.

“I must make it clear that lifting these restrictions does not mean, we’re letting our guard down,” the President noted in a televised broadcast on Sunday, adding all other measures are firmly in place and has not been relaxed.

But speaking to sit-in-host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5FM Tuesday, Dr. Agyenim Boateng stated that President Akufo Addo failed to carefully think through before imposing the lockdown.

“The President did not think of the consequence of the lockdown, do you know the sort of hardship that this lockdown brought on people. Do you know how many businesses have collapsed as a result of this lockdown?. As a leader, you carefully think of what the consequences will be before you impose such restrictions. You don’t take a decision because it favours you along and because you’ll make money. What really have we gained from this lockdown.”

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Ghana have jumped to 1042 with nine deaths, while 99 people have recovered and discharged.

The increase in numbers, according to Health officials is as a result of 68, 591 tests conducted.

