Fella Makafui is the talk of the town at the moment after releasing her first solo song titled “Over”.

The actress has been under severe backlash and mockery over the song which has seen social media users trolling her for doing a poor job on the track.

Nevertheless, Fella Makafui wants to make things clear that the song was recorded just for fun.

Speaking on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana, the 24-year-old made it known that the boredom caused by the Coronavirus lockdown, is what pushed her into husband’s studio at home to record the song.

“You know this lockdown everyone is bored and my husband has a studio at home so we just decided to do something," she said.

"It is not like I am coming to take it personal, I’ve launched my production recently and ready to shoot movies soon before this lockdown. So it’s not like I am coming to do music, I am just doing it for the fun of it ” she said in Twi.

During the interview monitored by pulse.com.gh, the actress who got married to 26-year-old Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, further emphasized that “so basically I am an entertainer. I am not just limited to acting, there are others too who act and do a lot of things, so this one is just for fun”.

Watch the video below if you haven’t heard Fella’s song which has left everybody talking about it.