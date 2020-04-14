33 minutes ago

Broadcast Journalist with the Multimedia Group, Omanhene Kwabena Asante insists President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should completely lockdown Ghana to save the rest of the citizenry from contracting the deadly coronavirus.

He someone the fact that the President is over pampering Ghanaians with the excuse that there are vulnerable persons on the streets but he stated that Ghana is not the only country with poor people.

Government has ordered for a partial lockdown of areas including Greater Kumasi, Greater Accra and Tema which it considers as COVID-19 epic centres

Regardless of the lockdown, most people are seen roaming the streets of Accra, Kumasi and Tema with the excuse that they do not have places of abode or cannot feed if they do not step out.

Reacting to this, Omanhene who believes Ghanaians are fond of abusing nice people thinks the President should stamp his authority and order for a total lock down of the country.

To him, locking the country down is the only way Ghana can be saved from the challenge of recording huge numbers because the health systems cannot stand the pressure.

“When we talk people don’t listen in Ghana. People argue that we have some people who do not have places to lay their head. In India people are homeless, in Ethiopia, America people are homeless but who told you that the problems of this world can be solved by our Presidents and by ourselves. No nation, No nation, what you look out for is that a reasonable number of people will live enhanced lives but vulnerability is across the world. If you say because of these vulnerable people you’re unable to lockdown and ensure that the laws of the country will work by the time you realize things will go out of hand. Even New York, UK and Italy where there are good hospitals they have been overwhelmed by the numbers. If you’re betting hopes on Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital, Ridge hospital and 37 Military hospital then Ghana is doomed if the numbers rise to 5000.”

Source: mynewsgh