The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), Hon Cynthia Morrison has revealed she has been eating food meant to be given to the vulnerable in the society during the lockdown.

“I and my team, all eat from the food they prepare for the vulnerable. I do that to make sure they are fed with good food”, she revealed.

The Minister revealed this in an interview with TV3 network monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

According to her, she chose to eat with the poor in the society to make sure they are fed with nutritious, tasty and healthy food just as President Nana Addo has directed.

During her interview, Madam Cynthia Morrison noted that, there were no partisan considerations in the recruitment of caterers who prepare the food adding that, they are the very people who have been cooking for the School Feeding program across the nation.

Feeding of the vulnerable is part of government initiative to make sure the poor in the society are also catered for in order to make its two weeks in lockdown areas.

However, there have been a lot of complaints from various persons over food not reaching some people believed to be vulnerable but rather distributed among party footsoldiers.

Government is targeting to feed about 400,000 people every day during the period of lockdown in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

Source: Mynewsgh.com