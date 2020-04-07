1 hour ago

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has lauded Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund for their continuous support to the vulnerable in society amidst the lockdown.

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund is an Association playing instrumental role in cushioning the vulnerable population of the country.

Sammi Awuku, who joined the team to distribute food, water and other essential items to the poor, homeless and head potters known in Ghanaian parlance as "kayaye'', expressed his gratitude over the philanthropic gesture to the underpivileged in society as government stays committed to the fight against COVID-19.

Read his Facebook post below: