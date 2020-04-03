3 hours ago

The Telecommunications Chamber has called on Ghanaians to use data judiciously, while they stay home in the period of the ongoing lockdown.

The Chamber in a 10-point guidance document asked Ghanaians to avoid unnecessary video calls and also limit the amount of data they use within digital rush hours such as 9 am and 11 am as well as 7 pm and 11 pm.

“Avoid the use of online entertainment services during digital traffic rush-hours (9 am-11 am and 7 pm -11 pm), to allow telecommunications networks to meet the most demanding needs of communication applications, professional office teamwork and distance learning, which are crucial to a large number of Ghanaian citizens and businesses and critical to the functioning of the entire economy. If you are using service like Netflix, YouTube reduce the quality of the videos from high to standard definition to conserve bandwidth,” the chamber stated in a statement.

