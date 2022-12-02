2 hours ago

Logistics software development services

Must-have features for logistics software



Order Management. A flexible system of order management synchronizes supplier and customer data and allows processing orders, checking inventory, and handling documentation. It’s convenient to have all the information displayed in one place including routes, order statuses, and accounting details.

Transportation management. A transportation management system helps automate and improve driver routes and shipment scheduling. Synchronizing information about vehicle capacity and traffic forecast, you’ll have clear delivery estimates and timely alerts in any event of change or problem.

Supply chain management. Relationships with suppliers are as important as relationships with customers, and an effective supply chain logistics software can help control different suppliers, manufacturers, and third-party transporters so that all products are properly delivered.

Inventory and warehouse management. Tracking inventory and warehouse operations is crucial for any logistics business. With software that includes inventory and warehouse management, you’ll be able to monitor item availability in real time, as well as manage the way different products are stored.

Analytics and forecasting. With analytical capabilities integrated into logistics software, companies can better understand supply and demand and identify key issues to improve. Supply and demand forecasting will allow for enhanced production scheduling, out-of-stock reduction, and overall better customer satisfaction.

Integrations. Thanks to APIs and integrations, your logistics software can build efficient driver routes, accept payments for orders and create invoices, synchronize data with a CRM system, connect to an ERP system, and much more.

Warehouse logistic software

Market trends are continually shifting, and people’s lives are being changed by new technologies every week. The companies must also accept and adopt the changing technology environment. The traditional methods of doing things are losing effectiveness day by day, and eventually the “hand”-run business will stop making money. Custom software provides a wide range of opportunities to optimize business processes and increase revenue.Let’s go through the most demand logistics software solutions have been provided by development companies:TRIARE is a reputed development company with expertise in logistics software that combines experience and innovation. If you want to make your transportation and warehouse operations more agile and manageable—we've got you covered.Warehouse management is a set of processes maintaining, controlling, and automating warehouse operations. This includes receiving items, moving them, managing warehouse staff using KPIs, maintaining safe work conditions, and using software and hardware to locate and track items.

Let’s talk about perishable products and challenges that logistics companies go through. And what place software agencies take in this. So, what is the point?

The industrial storage and logistics process of perishable products must meet the stringent requirements to guarantee their quality and safety. Due to perishable goods’ characteristic to expire or spoil quickly and lose their original properties, storage system must consider external factors such as humidity, temperature, or atmospheric pressure. The more time products spend in adverse conditions, the less chances to sell them. Because what do customers want? They want to get the best price-quality ratio.

The quality product leads to a satisfied customer and greater demand. That is what logistic companies struggle with: how to control the quality of perishable goods in large warehouses.

Our clients find the solution in warehouse logistic software. Being a logistics-oriented company, TRIARE provide custom logistics app development for different purposes such as transport, QC, and delivery.

The common issue of our clients was that the functionality of the previous apps was too complicated for their houseware workers. So, they were looking for a simple one, which would allow employees to generate quality reports to send to the company’s database and link them with consignment notes – to keep customers informed about the location and state of a product. We managed to cope with this task.

There are already given report templates that workers can choose according to the list of tasks. Everything looks intuitive and simple in use. Even tasks are formed automatically and linked to consignment notes.

Transport logistics software

Transportation logistics software helps to make the shipment chain more efficient and allows businesses to reach improved productivity. It is particularly facilitated by the streamlining of logistics and delivery processes as well as efficient storage management that ensures for all the smallest details to be the way it needs to be.

While transportation and shipment processes may seem easy to anybody outside the business, they are actually highly difficult. Finding the shortest routes while at the same time ensuring consistent packaging and minimum harm to goods is complicated. A transportation management software’s mission is to guarantee that the business can do its job well and that the clients stay satisfied.

Benefits of transport management system

For instance, let’s take a web logistic software solution that allows for real-time tracking of temperature-sensitive shipment. While being a typical piece of technology, it must include a number of features:

- Real-time GPS tracking

- Image recognition

- Voice recognition

- Messaging

- Notifications about issues or incidents

- Database search by different criteria

- Customizable settings

As a part of TMS, it solves a number of problems, including assigning and managing delivery requests, documenting cargo conditions, and resolving issues on time. Similar technology may be implemented to other stages of inventory management, for example, when dealing with a warehouse space. Depending on the size of the warehouse, it significantly cuts the time workers spend to search the requested products.

Having a TMS application in your shipment chain is not only about making your logistics effective but also about staying competitive. Both big and small companies are continuously investing in software for transport, as it helps them do more work with less costs. If your business is having hard time fulfilling ever-changing customer needs or has issues with inventory processing, transportation management software is your best option.