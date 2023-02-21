2 hours ago

Following a post she published on her social media profile, Victoria Hamah, a former deputy minister of communications, has received a backlash.

In a Facebook post, Victoria Hamah asserted that those who cry while lamenting the deaths of others are ignorant.

She believed that after someone passed away, people should take some time to think about who they are because life is but an illusion.

Madam Hamah's remarks were made at a time when football fans worldwide and Ghanaians were grieving the loss of Black Stars player Christian Atsu, who perished in a tragic earthquake that devastated Turkey around two weeks ago.

“To cry when people die is ‘Ignorance.’ Life is nothing but an Illusion. Rather than crying reflect on your own mortality,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

However, several Ghanaians have dragged the ex-Minister, claiming that she lacks logic reasoning on the topics of nature and death.

Others suggested that she was pretty ignorant, while some used her wig to make fun of her.

Below are some of the reactions:

Jazz wrote: "Look at her ugly wig."

"Crying when someone die’s isn’t ignorant, maybe you are rather ignorant. Who told you that people who cry do not reflect on their own life? People cry for so many reasons. Even, the fact that you wouldn’t see the person to interact again is enough reason to cry. Please reflect on your ignorance," says Andy.

Tonto wrote: "Even Jesus wept when Lazarus died. Instead to read the Bible you chose a secret society, how will you know this."

Ozymandias wrote: "No wonder you couldn’t last for even a month as a deputy minister. You have a warped brain."

"Beautiful but myopic," Soul Tee wrote.